Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Valeria Jimena
Last name(s):Gargiulo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
37.92 EUR2768.16 EUR
37.93 EUR30609.51 EUR
37.94 EUR31490.20 EUR
37.95 EUR17419.05 EUR
37.96 EUR17689.36 EUR
37.97 EUR4100.76 EUR
37.98 EUR11773.80 EUR
37.99 EUR45891.92 EUR
38.00 EUR9804.00 EUR
38.01 EUR18282.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
37.9659 EUR189829.5700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet:www.kiongroup.com

 
85593  04.09.2023 CET/CEST

