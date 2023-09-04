

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.09.2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Valeria Jimena Last name(s): Gargiulo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.92 EUR 2768.16 EUR 37.93 EUR 30609.51 EUR 37.94 EUR 31490.20 EUR 37.95 EUR 17419.05 EUR 37.96 EUR 17689.36 EUR 37.97 EUR 4100.76 EUR 37.98 EUR 11773.80 EUR 37.99 EUR 45891.92 EUR 38.00 EUR 9804.00 EUR 38.01 EUR 18282.81 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.9659 EUR 189829.5700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

