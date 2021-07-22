Log in
DGAP-AFR : KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/22/2021 | 09:37am BST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-07-22 / 10:36 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021 
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021 
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220888 2021-07-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220888&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

