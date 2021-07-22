DGAP-AFR : KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-07-22 / 10:36 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021 Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/ Language: English Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021 Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: KION GROUP AG Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 60549 Frankfurt/Main Germany Internet: www.kiongroup.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

