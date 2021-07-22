DGAP-AFR : KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-07-22 / 10:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
