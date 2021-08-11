Log in
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
08/11 07:58:42 am
89.45 EUR   -0.61%
07:49aDGAP-DD : KION GROUP AG english
DJ
08/09KION : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08/09KION : Appoints Konecranes Chief as New CEO
MT
DGAP-DD : KION GROUP AG english

08/11/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
11.08.2021 / 13:48 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Henry 
 
 Last name(s):  Puhl 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 KION GROUP AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000KGX8881 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 90.20 EUR      9020.00 EUR 
 
 90.20 EUR      90200.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 90.2000 EUR   99220.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-10; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Tradegate, XGAT 
 
 MIC:          TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69814 11.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

