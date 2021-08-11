DGAP-DD : KION GROUP AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.08.2021 / 13:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Henry Last name(s): Puhl 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KION GROUP AG b) LEI 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 90.20 EUR 9020.00 EUR 90.20 EUR 90200.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 90.2000 EUR 99220.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-10; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate, XGAT MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

