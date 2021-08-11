DGAP-DD : KION GROUP AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
11.08.2021 / 13:48
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Henry
Last name(s): Puhl
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
KION GROUP AG
b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.20 EUR 9020.00 EUR
90.20 EUR 90200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.2000 EUR 99220.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-10; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate, XGAT
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
