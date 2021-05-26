Log in
DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4-

05/26/2021 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 25 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200763 2021-05-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 9 662 M 11 833 M 11 833 M
Net income 2021 453 M 555 M 555 M
Net Debt 2021 657 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 11 347 M 13 885 M 13 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 36 800
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,47 €
Last Close Price 86,56 €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP AG21.64%13 885
PACCAR, INC.4.95%31 883
KUBOTA CORPORATION14.86%28 431
KOMATSU LTD.14.71%28 148
EPIROC AB (PUBL)151.99%26 444
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.70%26 294