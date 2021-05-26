DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland % % % AG iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit % % % Teilgesellschaftsvermögen - % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 25 May 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: KION GROUP AG Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 60549 Frankfurt/Main Germany Internet: www.kiongroup.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1200763 2021-05-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)