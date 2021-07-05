Log in
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/05 06:13:22 am
91.19 EUR   +0.19%
DGAP-PVR  : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR  : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR  : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4-

07/05/2021 | 06:01am EDT
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215271 2021-07-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215271&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 9 731 M 11 543 M 11 543 M
Net income 2021 460 M 546 M 546 M
Net Debt 2021 639 M 758 M 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 11 931 M 14 130 M 14 153 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 36 800
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 91,02 €
Average target price 94,24 €
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG27.91%14 557
PACCAR INC2.34%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.34%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)161.88%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.69%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-0.30%24 110