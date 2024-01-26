HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has raised its target price for Kion from 62 to 66 euros after a pre-market conference call on the upcoming quarterly figures and left the rating at "Buy". The forklift truck manufacturer is likely to have had a robust quarter, wrote analyst Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil in a study published on Friday. The expert slightly raised his sales forecasts for the years 2023 to 2025./edh/zb

Publication of the original study: 26.01.2024 / 08:27 / CET

First publication of the original study: 26.01.2024 / 08:27 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------