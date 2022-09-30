Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
KION GROUP AG
News
Summary
KGX
DE000KGX8881
KION GROUP AG
(KGX)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09:09 2022-09-30 am EDT
19.40
EUR
+0.46%
08:57a
KION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29
KION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/28
KION : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
KION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
09/30/2022 | 08:57am EDT
Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 29.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
08:57a
KION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29
KION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/28
KION : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
09/28
KION : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20
KION : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
09/20
Kion : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manageria..
PU
09/20
Dd : KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19
KION : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/16
KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
MD
09/15
Kion :
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KION GROUP AG
08:57a
KION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29
KION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/28
KION : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
10 948 M
10 694 M
10 694 M
Net income 2022
179 M
174 M
174 M
Net Debt 2022
1 431 M
1 398 M
1 398 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,4x
Yield 2022
3,79%
Capitalization
2 532 M
2 473 M
2 473 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,36x
EV / Sales 2023
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
40 804
Free-Float
54,5%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
19,31 €
Average target price
48,11 €
Spread / Average Target
149%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith
Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl
Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring
Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG
-79.99%
2 473
PACCAR, INC.
-3.84%
29 511
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
-29.72%
18 243
KOMATSU LTD.
-1.43%
17 382
KUBOTA CORPORATION
-19.84%
16 845
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
-32.09%
16 137
