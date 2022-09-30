Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KION GROUP AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:09 2022-09-30 am EDT
19.40 EUR   +0.46%
08:57aKION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29KION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/28KION : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating

09/30/2022 | 08:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 29.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about KION GROUP AG
08:57aKION : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
09/29KION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/28KION : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
09/28KION : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20KION : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
09/20Kion : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manageria..
PU
09/20Dd : KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19KION : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/16KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
MD
09/15Kion :
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KION GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 948 M 10 694 M 10 694 M
Net income 2022 179 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 1 431 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 2 532 M 2 473 M 2 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 40 804
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,31 €
Average target price 48,11 €
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG-79.99%2 473
PACCAR, INC.-3.84%29 511
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-29.72%18 243
KOMATSU LTD.-1.43%17 382
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.84%16 845
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-32.09%16 137