Kion Group AG is a Germany-based supplier of industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. The activities of the Company are divided into three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment comprises forklift trucks, warehouse technology, counterbalance trucks, towing vehicles, as well as automated trucks and autonomous trucks. It operates through three international brands: Linde, STILL and Baoli, as well as through three regional brands: Fenwick (France), OM STILL (Italy) and OM Voltas (India). The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers integrated technology and software solutions, picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors, marketed under the Dematic brand. The Company is active in more than 100 countries across the world.