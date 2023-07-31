KION : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 06:52 am
In a research note, DZ Bank analyst Alexander Hauenstein has maintained his recommendation on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:00:00 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|38.10 EUR
|-1.01%
|+9.22%
|+41.99%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.99%
|5 565 M $
|+41.44%
|5 268 M $
|+2.70%
|5 915 M $
|+43.87%
|6 381 M $
|+28.31%
|6 401 M $
|+21.65%
|4 122 M $
|+3.69%
|4 106 M $
|+34.34%
|3 891 M $
|+32.13%
|3 745 M $
|+5.63%
|3 218 M $