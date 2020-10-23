KION : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 8 167 M 9 638 M 9 638 M Net income 2020 229 M 270 M 270 M Net Debt 2020 1 623 M 1 916 M 1 916 M P/E ratio 2020 37,7x Yield 2020 0,66% Capitalization 8 458 M 10 006 M 9 981 M EV / Sales 2020 1,23x EV / Sales 2021 1,14x Nbr of Employees 35 578 Free-Float 54,9% Chart KION GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 75,72 € Last Close Price 71,70 € Spread / Highest target 39,5% Spread / Average Target 5,61% Spread / Lowest Target -26,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KION GROUP AG 16.47% 10 006 PACCAR, INC. 15.92% 31 738 KUBOTA CORPORATION 12.72% 22 415 KOMATSU LTD. -7.19% 22 100 KNORR-BREMSE AG 12.93% 19 543 EPIROC AB 9.58% 16 993