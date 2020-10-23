Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kion Group AG    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KION : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:39am EDT

DZ Bank's analyst Alexander Hauenstein maintains his Sell rating on the stock.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KION GROUP AG
04:39aKION : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/22KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
10/22KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
10/22KION GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
10/21KION : Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/21KION : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/21KION : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/21KION : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
MD
10/20KION : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/20KION : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 167 M 9 638 M 9 638 M
Net income 2020 229 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2020 1 623 M 1 916 M 1 916 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 8 458 M 10 006 M 9 981 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 35 578
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Kion Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 75,72 €
Last Close Price 71,70 €
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP AG16.47%10 006
PACCAR, INC.15.92%31 738
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.72%22 415
KOMATSU LTD.-7.19%22 100
KNORR-BREMSE AG12.93%19 543
EPIROC AB9.58%16 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group