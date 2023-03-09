Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KION GROUP AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:55:45 2023-03-09 am EST
35.42 EUR   -0.41%
08:45aKion : Deep Dive Leasing Update FY 2022
PU
03/06KION : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03KION : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KION : Deep Dive Leasing Update FY 2022

03/09/2023 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leasing Business Deep Dive

Update FY 2022

Frankfurt, March 2022

Agenda

  1. Business Model and Strategy
  2. Funding
  3. Risk Management
  4. Lease Accounting & Reporting
  5. Key takeaways

2 KION GROUP AG | Leasing Business Deep Dive | Update FY 2022

Integrated Business Model within Industrial Trucks and Services Leasing is an important component growing the business

New truck sales

Technology and innovation

leadership

• Tailor-made solutions and

customer options

Optimized total cost

of ownership

• Multiple brands for multiple

segments / markets

Ongoing customer relationship (e.g. short-term rental) triggers new truck sales

Financial services

• Sales support vehicle with

Around half of new

benefit for aftermarket and

service activities

truck

• Integrated within regular sales

sales carry leasing

contracts

process

• Long-term customer

relationships

PRODUCTS

Many customer and most

leasing contracts linked to

SERVICES

service contracts

Short-term rental & used trucks

  • Rental offering to match customers' capacity needs
  • Integrated in industrial segments Linde MH and
    STILL
  • Used truck sales from lease contracts

Service solutions & aftersales

After duration of

leasing, trucks

are used in rental fleet or sold as used trucks

  • Proximity with global service network
  • Service contracts
  • Proprietary spare parts
  • Solutions approach including fleet data management, automation and intralogistics services

3 KION GROUP AG | Leasing Business Deep Dive | Update FY 2022

Leasing and Rental Strategy

Integrated approach to drive profitable growth

  • Full support of life cycle management
  • Serve customers' needs
  • Full integration into regional sales structures
  • Central steering body for

setting guard railing

• Separated captives in bigger markets

  • Asset focused credit risk approach
  • Conservative residual value setting
  • Close management of break clauses

1. Long-term rental 2. Short-term rental

Profit &

Resilience

Operating Profitable

Model growth

Risk

Management

(LTR1, STR2, service, used trucks)

Strong customer focus to optimized penetration and retention

  • Active asset management

Funding

• Optimized structure to offer competitive funding

• Diversified funding-partner portfolio for stable access to market

  • Matched funding (currency, interest rate, maturity)

4 KION GROUP AG | Leasing Business Deep Dive | Update FY 2022

Lease Accounting - KION's Leasing and Rental Business

Contract and financing structure overview

Rental business (Short-Term)

Leasing business (Long-Term)

Direct business

Indirect business

Refinancing

KION

Customer

partner

Financial

Lease

liability

contract

Lease contract

KION Customer

customer returns truck after contract expires

Sale

KION contract Vendor partner

Vendor partner returns

truck after contract expires

Lease

contract

Customer

Sale & Leaseback,

Sale & Leaseback, ABS1,

Vendor financing

Rental Facility, self-funded

Lease Facility, self-funded

Operating Lease (OL) - Sales over lease term; accounted for as leased / rental asset)

Finance Lease (FL) - Sales at point in time; accounted for as lease receivable)

1. Asset-backed securities

5 KION GROUP AG | Leasing Business Deep Dive | Update FY 2022

Disclaimer

Kion Group AG published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KION GROUP AG
08:45aKion : Deep Dive Leasing Update FY 2022
PU
03/06KION : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03KION : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/03KION : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
03/03KION : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
03/03Slump in orders at Germany's machinery manufacturers at the start of the year
DP
03/02KION : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
03/02JPMorgan leaves Kion at 'Neutral' - Target 40 euros
DP
03/02Kion CFO rejects feared capital increase
DP
03/02Transcript : KION GROUP AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KION GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 286 M 11 924 M 11 924 M
Net income 2023 275 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2023 1 263 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 4 663 M 4 926 M 4 926 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 41 149
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,56 €
Average target price 41,28 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG32.84%4 926
PACCAR, INC.14.87%39 690
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG12.92%28 419
KOMATSU LTD.20.31%23 881
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.2.80%22 156
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.95%21 230