|
KION : Deep Dive Leasing Update FY 2022
Leasing Business Deep Dive
Update FY 2022
Agenda
-
Business Model and Strategy
-
Funding
-
Risk Management
-
Lease Accounting & Reporting
-
Key takeaways
Integrated Business Model within Industrial Trucks and Services Leasing is an important component growing the business
|
New truck sales
|
•
|
Technology and innovation
|
|
leadership
|
|
|
|
• Tailor-made solutions and
|
|
|
|
customer options
|
|
•
|
Optimized total cost
|
|
|
of ownership
|
|
• Multiple brands for multiple
|
|
|
segments / markets
Ongoing customer relationship (e.g. short-term rental) triggers new truck sales
|
|
|
|
|
Financial services
|
• Sales support vehicle with
|
Around half of new
|
|
benefit for aftermarket and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
service activities
|
truck
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Integrated within regular sales
|
sales carry leasing
|
|
|
|
contracts
|
|
|
|
process
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Long-term customer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTS
|
Many customer and most
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
leasing contracts linked to
|
|
|
SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
service contracts
|
|
|
Short-term rental & used trucks
-
Rental offering to match customers' capacity needs
-
Integrated in industrial segments Linde MH and
STILL
-
Used truck sales from lease contracts
Service solutions & aftersales
After duration of
leasing, trucks
are used in rental fleet or sold as used trucks
-
Proximity with global service network
-
Service contracts
-
Proprietary spare parts
-
Solutions approach including fleet data management, automation and intralogistics services
Leasing and Rental Strategy
Integrated approach to drive profitable growth
-
Full support of life cycle management
-
Serve customers' needs
-
Full integration into regional sales structures
-
Central steering body for
setting guard railing
• Separated captives in bigger markets
-
Asset focused credit risk approach
-
Conservative residual value setting
-
Close management of break clauses
1. Long-term rental 2. Short-term rental
Profit &
Resilience
Operating Profitable
Model growth
Risk
Management
(LTR1, STR2, service, used trucks)
• Strong customer focus to optimized penetration and retention
Funding
• Optimized structure to offer competitive funding
• Diversified funding-partner portfolio for stable access to market
-
Matched funding (currency, interest rate, maturity)
Lease Accounting - KION's Leasing and Rental Business
Contract and financing structure overview
|
|
Rental business (Short-Term)
|
|
|
Leasing business (Long-Term)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct business
|
|
|
Indirect business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refinancing
|
|
|
|
KION
|
|
Customer
|
|
|
partner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Lease
|
|
|
|
liability
|
contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease contract
KION Customer
customer returns truck after contract expires
Sale
KION contract Vendor partner
Vendor partner returns
truck after contract expires
|
Sale & Leaseback,
|
|
Sale & Leaseback, ABS1,
|
|
Vendor financing
|
Rental Facility, self-funded
|
|
Lease Facility, self-funded
|
|
|
|
Operating Lease (OL) - Sales over lease term; accounted for as leased / rental asset)
Finance Lease (FL) - Sales at point in time; accounted for as lease receivable)
1. Asset-backed securities
|
|
|
|
|
