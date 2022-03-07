Log in
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 02:49:57 am
64.26 EUR   -4.03%
02:42aKION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/04KION : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03/03Kion Group Ag Provides Earnings Outlook for the Year 2022
CI
KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.03.2022 / 08:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Henry
Last name(s): Puhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
69.00 EUR 448500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
69.0000 EUR 448500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegte
MIC: TGAT


07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73229  07.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
