  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  KION GROUP AG
  News
  Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 03:20:11 am EDT
53.13 EUR   +3.81%
03:05aKION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/29KION : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
04/29KION : Transcipt
PU
KION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/03/2022 | 03:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2022 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Richard Robinson
Last name(s): Smith

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.2228 EUR 1305570 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.2228 EUR 1305570.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74585  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 307 M 11 880 M 11 880 M
Net income 2022 502 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2022 761 M 799 M 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 6 710 M 7 050 M 7 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 40 519
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,18 €
Average target price 87,45 €
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG-46.95%7 050
PACCAR, INC.-4.82%28 874
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.04%23 651
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.06%22 376
KOMATSU LTD.8.45%21 274
KUBOTA CORPORATION-13.12%20 515