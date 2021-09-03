Log in
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4-

09/03/2021 | 10:48am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231204 2021-09-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231204&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2021 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 9 984 M 11 873 M 11 873 M
Net income 2021 502 M 597 M 597 M
Net Debt 2021 874 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 11 845 M 14 051 M 14 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 718
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 90,36 €
Average target price 98,41 €
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG26.98%14 051
PACCAR, INC.-2.75%29 131
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.16%26 394
EPIROC AB (PUBL)160.27%26 213
KUBOTA CORPORATION1.07%24 987
KOMATSU LTD.-1.86%23 756