KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/13/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt / Main, Germany informed us on December 10, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from December 07, 2020 , as follows:
  • The investment did not serve the purpose of implementing strategic objectives or generating trading profits, but resulted from the technical settlement ot the capital increase of KION GROUP AG on 7 December 2020.
  • The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

Disclaimer

Kion Group AG published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 20:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
