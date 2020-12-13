KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 8 195 M 9 934 M 9 934 M Net income 2020 195 M 236 M 236 M Net Debt 2020 1 967 M 2 385 M 2 385 M P/E ratio 2020 41,7x Yield 2020 0,70% Capitalization 8 926 M 10 812 M 10 819 M EV / Sales 2020 1,33x EV / Sales 2021 1,16x Nbr of Employees 35 986 Free-Float 59,4% Chart KION GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 76,08 € Last Close Price 68,10 € Spread / Highest target 46,8% Spread / Average Target 11,7% Spread / Lowest Target -17,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KION GROUP AG 11.45% 10 812 PACCAR, INC. 8.04% 29 607 KUBOTA CORPORATION 26.71% 25 172 KOMATSU LTD. 3.73% 24 925 EPIROC AB 29.03% 20 653 KNORR-BREMSE AG 14.91% 20 361