KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt / Main, Germany informed us on December 10, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from December 07, 2020 , as follows:
-
The investment did not serve the purpose of implementing strategic objectives or generating trading profits, but resulted from the technical settlement ot the capital increase of KION GROUP AG on 7 December 2020.
-
The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
-
The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
-
The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
-
Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.
