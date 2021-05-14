Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KION GROUP AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/14/2021 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.05.2021 / 11:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: KION GROUP AG
Street: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
Postal code: 60549
City: Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.90 % 0.00 % 2.90 % 131,198,647
Previous notification 4.94 % 0.00 % 4.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KGX8881 0 3,804,109 0.00 % 2.90 %
Total 3,804,109 2.90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 May 2021


14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196718  14.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196718&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about KION GROUP AG
05:16aKION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05/11KION GROUP CEO RISKE : 'We are now better positioned than ever.'
PU
05/11PRESS RELEASE  : KION Group CEO Riske: 'We are now -2-
DJ
05/11PRESS RELEASE  : KION Group CEO Riske: 'We are now better positioned than ever.'
DJ
05/11KION GROUP CEO RISKE : 'We are now better positioned than ever.'
EQ
05/03KION  : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/30DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
04/30DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
04/30DGAP-PVR : KION GROUP AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
04/30KION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 637 M 11 668 M 11 668 M
Net income 2021 449 M 543 M 543 M
Net Debt 2021 679 M 822 M 822 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 10 972 M 13 246 M 13 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 36 800
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,12 €
Last Close Price 83,70 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer
Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eike Boehm Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KION GROUP AG17.62%13 246
PACCAR, INC.9.21%31 886
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.42%28 341
EPIROC AB (PUBL)34.85%27 953
KOMATSU LTD.14.71%27 857
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.65%25 665