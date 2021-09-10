Log in
Summary

KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/10/2021 | 05:27am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-10 / 11:26 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           KION GROUP AG 
 
 Street:                         Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
 
 Postal code:                    60549 
 
 City:                           Frankfurt/Main 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 07 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.13 %                     0.01 %       3.14 %                          131,198,647 
 
 Previous                          3.10 %                     0.02 %       3.11 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000KGX8881               0      4,101,162         0.00 %         3.13 % 
 
 Total                   4,101,162                      3.13 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 -                                                                                                0                0 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0                0 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                             17,676         0.01 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                            17,676         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                                          %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

