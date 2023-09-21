Real-time Estimate
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
September 21, 2023 at 04:54 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KION GROUP AG
KION GROUP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.09.2023 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: KION GROUP AG Street: Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 Postal code: 60549 City: Frankfurt/Main Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd. City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.11 % 131,198,647 Previous notification 3.15 % 0.00 % 3.15 % / 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000KGX8881 0 139,485 0.00 % 0.11 % Total 139,485 0.11 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company Limited % % % Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % % Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % % OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % % Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % % Invesco Capital Management LLC % % % - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company Limited % % % Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % % Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % % OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % % Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % % Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % % - % % % Invesco Ltd. % % % Invesco Holding Company Limited % % % Invesco Pacific Group Limited % % % Invesco Asset Management Pacific Limited % % % Invesco Hong Kong Limited % % % - % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English Company: KION GROUP AG Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 60549 Frankfurt/Main Germany Internet: www.kiongroup.com
End of News EQS News Service
1731583 21.09.2023 CET/CEST
Kion Group AG is a Germany-based supplier of industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. The activities of the Company are divided into three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment comprises forklift trucks, warehouse technology, counterbalance trucks, towing vehicles, as well as automated trucks and autonomous trucks. It operates through three international brands: Linde, STILL and Baoli, as well as through three regional brands: Fenwick (France), OM STILL (Italy) and OM Voltas (India). The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers integrated technology and software solutions, picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors, marketed under the Dematic brand. The Company is active in more than 100 countries across the world.
