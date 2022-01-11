KION : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 10 126 M 11 482 M 11 482 M Net income 2021 517 M 586 M 586 M Net Debt 2021 776 M 879 M 879 M P/E ratio 2021 23,4x Yield 2021 1,22% Capitalization 12 186 M 13 802 M 13 817 M EV / Sales 2021 1,28x EV / Sales 2022 1,14x Nbr of Employees 38 957 Free-Float 51,5% Chart KION GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 92,96 € Average target price 110,35 € Spread / Average Target 18,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive Officer Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labour Director Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KION GROUP AG -3.65% 13 802 PACCAR INC 5.85% 32 065 EPIROC AB (PUBL) -3.80% 27 644 KUBOTA CORPORATION 2.06% 26 967 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 5.66% 26 181 KOMATSU LTD. 7.26% 23 716