KION : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 11 349 M 12 485 M 12 485 M Net income 2022 652 M 717 M 717 M Net Debt 2022 815 M 896 M 896 M P/E ratio 2022 12,5x Yield 2022 2,61% Capitalization 8 134 M 8 948 M 8 948 M EV / Sales 2022 0,79x EV / Sales 2023 0,70x Nbr of Employees 39 602 Free-Float 54,7% Chart KION GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 62,04 € Average target price 106,16 € Spread / Average Target 71,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive Officer Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labour Director Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KION GROUP AG -35.70% 8 948 PACCAR, INC. 0.78% 30 926 EPIROC AB (PUBL) -14.49% 23 833 KOMATSU LTD. 11.53% 23 244 KUBOTA CORPORATION -9.73% 22 640 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -1.65% 22 606