EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KION Group Donates over Half a Million Euros to the German Red Cross for the Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria (news with additional features)



11.05.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KION Group Donates over Half a Million Euros to the German Red Cross for the Earthquake Victims in Türkiye and Syria

Intralogistics group supports the German Red Cross’ efforts in the earthquake area

Employees donate more than €280,000 to the German Red Cross, the KION Executive Board doubles the sum

Paid time off for KION Group employees who wish to volunteer in humanitarian aid operations in Türkiye and Syria

Frankfurt am Main, May 11th 2023—Following the devastating earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border in February this year, the KION Group is donating almost 600,000 euros to support relief workers and thereby help earthquake victims.

“We’re still deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck Türkiye and Syria and want to play our part by supporting aid operations in the long term,” said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG. “We’re immensely grateful to our employees who have generously donated to help victims of the earthquake in recent weeks, and we are more than happy to show our solidarity by doubling the amount donated by employees.”

KION employees from all over the world donated as part of a Group-wide campaign to raise money for the German Red Cross. The aid organization has been actively helping to rescue, care for and house those in need in the earthquake zone in Türkiye and Syria since the disaster struck. In addition to this, colleagues in Germany were also able to convert their working time credits (overtime etc.) into donations. All time credits (gross) have been donated to the Red Cross, as the KION Group has covered all the tax and social security contributions due in full. Furthermore, employees who have a personal connection to the crisis region and who wanted to assist with the humanitarian aid operations on the ground—independently from the German Red Cross—were able to do so with full pay.

A total of around €285,550 was raised from February to April through monetary and time credit donations. The KION Executive Board will now double this amount, bringing it up to €571,100, as an additional contribution to the reconstruction efforts in the region. CEO Rob Smith continues: “We would like to extend our thanks to the professional and volunteer relief workers on the ground who continue with their tireless work to overcome the devastating effects of this natural disaster. It will take years for the region to be rebuilt.”

The donations received by the German Red Cross are being used to provide those affected by the earthquake with the vital support they need, whether it be accommodation, food, water, medicine or psychological support.

Further information on how you can support those affected by the earthquake can be found on the German Red Cross website at https://www.drk.de/erdbeben-turkei-syrien/

The Company

The KION Group is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains—including all related services. The KION Group’s solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.

The MDAX-listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the world’s leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.

At the end of 2022, more than 1.7 million industrial trucks from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The Group currently employs over 41,000 people and generated revenue of approx. €11.1 billion in the 2022 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

(kg)



Disclaimer



This communication and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate significantly from the results currently expected, and due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic, or competitor situation, changes in legislation, outcomes of technical studies, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financial resources. This particularly applies in respect of currently unforeseeable further developments in connection with the war in Ukraine, and the geopolitical consequences of the war, and in respect of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting impact on KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries and on the wider economic and political environment in the markets in which KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries operate. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



Further information for media representatives



Frank Grodzki

Vice President External Communication & Group Newsroom

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 496

Cell +49 (0)151 65 26 29 16

frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com



Christopher Spies

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27

christopher.spies@kiongroup.com



Further Information for Investors



Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com



Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

raj.junginger@kiongroup.com