KION : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating

Financials EUR USD GBP Sales 2021 10 010 M 11 596 M 8 492 M Net income 2021 509 M 589 M 431 M Net Debt 2021 937 M 1 085 M 795 M P/E ratio 2021 20,7x Yield 2021 1,39% Capitalization 10 495 M 12 145 M 8 903 M EV / Sales 2021 1,14x EV / Sales 2022 1,04x Nbr of Employees 37 718 Free-Float 54,7% Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 80,06 € Average target price 98,63 € Spread / Average Target 23,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Gordon Riske Chief Executive Officer Anke Groth Chief Financial Officer & Labour Director Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KION GROUP AG 12.51% 12 145 PACCAR, INC. -1.76% 29 426 KUBOTA CORPORATION 2.40% 24 833 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 7.81% 24 450 EPIROC AB (PUBL) 144.04% 23 990 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 28.50% 22 345