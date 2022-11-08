Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KION GROUP AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:58 2022-11-08 am EST
24.31 EUR   +0.08%
04:44aKion : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
04:33aDd : KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy
EQ
11/03KION : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KION : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.11.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name


b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.44EUR 46,129.92EUR
23.44EUR 6,211.60EUR
23.63EUR 2,244.85EUR
23.44EUR 23.44EUR
23.69EUR 5,093.35EUR
23.44EUR 2,765.92EUR
23.81EUR 2,214.33EUR
23.65EUR 2,081.20EUR
23.70EUR 3,720.90EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.4952EUR 70,485.5100EUR

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Disclaimer

Kion Group AG published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 959 M 10 957 M 10 957 M
Net income 2022 105 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 576 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 3 184 M 3 184 M 3 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 41 156
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,29 €
Average target price 42,59 €
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG-74.82%3 184
PACCAR, INC.12.30%34 478
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-14.42%22 738
KOMATSU LTD.10.41%19 467
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.19%19 101
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-20.64%18 092