KION : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



b) LEI



b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.44 EUR 46,129.92 EUR 23.44 EUR 6,211.60 EUR 23.63 EUR 2,244.85 EUR 23.44 EUR 23.44 EUR 23.69 EUR 5,093.35 EUR 23.44 EUR 2,765.92 EUR 23.81 EUR 2,214.33 EUR 23.65 EUR 2,081.20 EUR 23.70 EUR 3,720.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.4952 EUR 70,485.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction



f) Place of the transaction



