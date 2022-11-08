KION : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.11.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|
Title:
|
|
First name:
|
Hasan
|
Last name(s):
|
Dandashly
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|
Position:
|
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|
Type:
|
Share
|
ISIN:
|
DE000KGX8881
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
23.44EUR
|
46,129.92EUR
|
23.44EUR
|
6,211.60EUR
|
23.63EUR
|
2,244.85EUR
|
23.44EUR
|
23.44EUR
|
23.69EUR
|
5,093.35EUR
|
23.44EUR
|
2,765.92EUR
|
23.81EUR
|
2,214.33EUR
|
23.65EUR
|
2,081.20EUR
|
23.70EUR
|
3,720.90EUR
d) Aggregated information
|
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
23.4952EUR
|
70,485.5100EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
