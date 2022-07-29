KION : Präsentation Q1 2022

Q1 2022 Key Financial Figures Significantly higher procurement costs and supply chain disruptions impact Q1
Order intake Revenue Adj. EBIT1Free cash flow EPS
€2.9bn
€2.7bn
€170m
-€433
€0.61
+10% Y/Y
+15% Y/Y
-21% Y/Y
-€695m Y/Y
-42% Y/Y
-17% Q/Q
-1% Q/Q
+13% Q/Q
-€842m Q/Q
-44% Q/Q
Margin of 6.2%
-280bp Y/Y
+80bp Q/Q
Outlook for FY 2022 withdrawn due to substantial uncertainties
1. Adjusted for PPA items and non-recurring items
Q1 2022 Strategic Highlights
Combining our strengths across the group for our customers
New versatile and flexible autonomous mobile robots (AMR) work in symbiosis with ITS and SCS solutions
Joint offerings for intralogistics solutions presented at recent trade show MODEX
3 KION Battery Systems opens 2nd Li-Ionbattery production line supporting our innovation and sustainability path
