Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. KION GROUP AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:48 2022-07-29 am EDT
44.66 EUR   +9.17%
09:20aKION : Präsentation Q1 2022
PU
07:22aKION : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:29aKION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KION : Präsentation Q1 2022

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KION GROUP AG

Q1 2022 Update Call

Rob Smith (CEO and CFO ad interim) Frankfurt, 28 April 2022

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Market & Financial Update
  3. Closing Remarks
  4. Appendix

2 KION GROUP AG | Q1 2022 Update Call | 28 April 2022

Q1 2022 Key Financial Figures Significantly higher procurement costs and supply chain disruptions impact Q1

Order intake Revenue Adj. EBIT1Free cash flow EPS

€2.9bn

€2.7bn

€170m

-€433

€0.61

+10% Y/Y

+15% Y/Y

-21% Y/Y

-€695m Y/Y

-42% Y/Y

-17% Q/Q

-1% Q/Q

+13% Q/Q

-€842m Q/Q

-44% Q/Q

Margin of 6.2%

-280bp Y/Y

+80bp Q/Q

Outlook for FY 2022 withdrawn due to substantial uncertainties

1. Adjusted for PPA items and non-recurring items

3 KION GROUP AG | Q1 2022 Update Call | 28 April 2022

Q1 2022 Strategic Highlights

Combining our strengths across the group for our customers

1

2

  1. New versatile and flexible autonomous mobile robots (AMR) work in symbiosis with ITS and SCS solutions
  2. Joint offerings for intralogistics solutions presented at recent trade show MODEX

3

3 KION Battery Systems opens 2nd Li-Ionbattery production line supporting our innovation and sustainability path

4 KION GROUP AG | Q1 2022 Update Call | 28 April 2022

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Market & Financial Update
  3. Closing Remarks
  4. Appendix

5 KION GROUP AG | Q1 2022 Update Call | 28 April 2022

Disclaimer

Kion Group AG published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KION GROUP AG
09:20aKION : Präsentation Q1 2022
PU
07:22aKION : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:29aKION : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03:47aKION : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/28KION : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/28KION : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/28KION : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
07/28KION : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/28KION : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/28KION : Presentation Q2 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KION GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 227 M 11 408 M 11 408 M
Net income 2022 377 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 679 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 5 363 M 5 450 M 5 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 40 519
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart KION GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
KION GROUP AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,91 €
Average target price 69,11 €
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG-57.60%5 450
PACCAR, INC.3.08%31 632
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-18.26%22 073
KOMATSU LTD.11.90%21 193
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.41%19 745
KUBOTA CORPORATION-13.69%19 523