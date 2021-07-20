Log in
PRESS RELEASE : KION Group donates EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms

07/20/2021 | 04:16am EDT
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
KION Group donates EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms (news with additional 
features) 
2021-07-20 / 10:14 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KION Group donates EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms 
- Group provides logistical support for the German Red Cross deployment in affected areas 
- Forklift trucks loaned to the German Red Cross free of charge 
- KION Group employees given paid leave to volunteer with aid organizations 
 
Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2021 - The KION Group is supporting relief workers in their tireless efforts to cope with 
the heavy storm damage in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Bavaria. The intralogistics company is 
donating EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross. The national relief organization has been actively 
assisting in the rescue, care, and shelter of those in need in the areas. 
"The images of flooding and destruction are shocking, and the people living in those areas have been hit hard. Many 
have lost everything they own, and some are also mourning the death of friends and relatives. Our thoughts and 
sympathies are with all those affected," said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. "We would like to 
thank the professional and volunteer relief workers on the ground who are giving their all to mitigate the impact of 
this tragic natural disaster." 
The German Red Cross is a recognized umbrella organization of the non-governmental welfare sector, providing 
facilities, programs, and services through both volunteers and full-time workers. In Germany, the organization is also 
involved in civil defense and disaster response. In the event of a disaster, the German Red Cross is committed to using 
all available helpers and all available resources to rescue people and help them in their time of need. Currently, more 
than 3,500 German Red Cross helpers are in round-the-clock operation in the flood-hit areas. 
The financial support that the KION Group is providing to the German Red Cross is distributed to the respective 
regional and local organizations by the national headquarters in Berlin. This ensures that emergency aid is sent where 
it is needed most urgently. 
In addition to emergency financial aid, the Frankfurt-based intralogistics company is also making equipment and 
personnel available. "We are offering paid leave to all employees who are volunteers with an aid organization, such as 
the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, the German Life Saving Association, and the German Red Cross, and providing 
active support on the ground to those in need in the flood-hit areas," says Anke Groth, Labor Relations Director and 
CFO of KION GROUP AG. "We have also agreed to grant the German Red Cross free access to our forklift trucks to make it 
easier to manage the logistical challenges." The equipment will help to ensure that people in the affected areas have 
access to what they need. 
"We are immensely grateful to the KION Group for its support and this generous donation," says Christian Reuter, 
secretary general and chief executive officer of the German Red Cross. "Many people in the disaster-hit areas are 
desperate as they have lost almost everything, so it's important that we can provide assistance quickly." 
The Company 
The KION Group is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio 
encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation 
technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more 
than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, 
warehouses, and distribution centers. 
The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe in terms of units 
sold in 2020. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2020) and number three 
overall. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in 
2019). 
At the end of 2020, more than 1.6 million of the KION Group's industrial trucks and over 6,000 of its installed systems 
were in use by customers of various sizes and in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has in 
excess of 36,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8.3 billion in 2020. 
Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the 
websites of our various brands. 
(fgr) 
Disclaimer 
This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus 
or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other 
jurisdiction. 
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results 
could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes 
in business, economic and competitive conditions (including with respect to further developments in relation to the 
COVID-19 pandemic), regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties 
in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility 
to update the forward-looking statements in this release. 
Further information for the media 
Michael Hauger 
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications 
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655 
Mobile: +49 (0)151 1686 5550 
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com 
Frank Grodzki 
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom 
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 496 
Mobile: +49 (0)151 6526 2916 
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=39371ac2a7afa77cf8c40818218b1a36 
Subtitle: Aktuelle Unwetterkatastrophe in Deutschland. Bild: dpa picture alliance 
File: KIO Group_Press Release_Emergency Aid 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      KION GROUP AG 
              Thea-Rasche-Straße 8 
              60549 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 69 20110-0 
E-mail:       info@kiongroup.com 
Internet:     www.kiongroup.com 
ISIN:         DE000KGX8881 
WKN:          KGX888 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1220220 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220220 2021-07-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220220&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

