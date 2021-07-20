PRESS RELEASE : KION Group donates EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KION Group donates EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms
- Group provides logistical support for the German Red Cross deployment in affected areas
- Forklift trucks loaned to the German Red Cross free of charge
- KION Group employees given paid leave to volunteer with aid organizations
Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2021 - The KION Group is supporting relief workers in their tireless efforts to cope with
the heavy storm damage in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Bavaria. The intralogistics company is
donating EUR1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross. The national relief organization has been actively
assisting in the rescue, care, and shelter of those in need in the areas.
"The images of flooding and destruction are shocking, and the people living in those areas have been hit hard. Many
have lost everything they own, and some are also mourning the death of friends and relatives. Our thoughts and
sympathies are with all those affected," said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. "We would like to
thank the professional and volunteer relief workers on the ground who are giving their all to mitigate the impact of
this tragic natural disaster."
The German Red Cross is a recognized umbrella organization of the non-governmental welfare sector, providing
facilities, programs, and services through both volunteers and full-time workers. In Germany, the organization is also
involved in civil defense and disaster response. In the event of a disaster, the German Red Cross is committed to using
all available helpers and all available resources to rescue people and help them in their time of need. Currently, more
than 3,500 German Red Cross helpers are in round-the-clock operation in the flood-hit areas.
The financial support that the KION Group is providing to the German Red Cross is distributed to the respective
regional and local organizations by the national headquarters in Berlin. This ensures that emergency aid is sent where
it is needed most urgently.
In addition to emergency financial aid, the Frankfurt-based intralogistics company is also making equipment and
personnel available. "We are offering paid leave to all employees who are volunteers with an aid organization, such as
the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, the German Life Saving Association, and the German Red Cross, and providing
active support on the ground to those in need in the flood-hit areas," says Anke Groth, Labor Relations Director and
CFO of KION GROUP AG. "We have also agreed to grant the German Red Cross free access to our forklift trucks to make it
easier to manage the logistical challenges." The equipment will help to ensure that people in the affected areas have
access to what they need.
"We are immensely grateful to the KION Group for its support and this generous donation," says Christian Reuter,
secretary general and chief executive officer of the German Red Cross. "Many people in the disaster-hit areas are
desperate as they have lost almost everything, so it's important that we can provide assistance quickly."
The Company
The KION Group is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio
encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation
technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more
than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories,
warehouses, and distribution centers.
The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe in terms of units
sold in 2020. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2020) and number three
overall. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in
2019).
At the end of 2020, more than 1.6 million of the KION Group's industrial trucks and over 6,000 of its installed systems
were in use by customers of various sizes and in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has in
excess of 36,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8.3 billion in 2020.
Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the
websites of our various brands.
Further information for the media
Michael Hauger
Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 655
Mobile: +49 (0)151 1686 5550
michael.hauger@kiongroup.com
Frank Grodzki
Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom
Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 496
Mobile: +49 (0)151 6526 2916
frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com
