Warburg Research raises target for Kion to 44 euros - 'Buy'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Warburg Research raised its price target for Kion ahead of fourth-quarter figures from 40 to 44 euros and left its rating at "buy". The figures should provide further evidence that the forklift manufacturer and specialist in warehouse technology is increasingly taking the reins again, analyst Stefan Augustin wrote in a study presented on Monday. For example, the price increases implemented in October should now have a strong impact. The price target increase is primarily the result of an increased competitive valuation and a slightly better cash flow than expected./ajx/mis

