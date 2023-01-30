Advanced search
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:45:14 2023-01-30 am EST
36.72 EUR   -1.24%
03:19aWarburg Research raises target for Kion to 44 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
01/19KION : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/17KION : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
Warburg Research raises target for Kion to 44 euros - 'Buy'.

01/30/2023 | 03:19am EST
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Warburg Research raised its price target for Kion ahead of fourth-quarter figures from 40 to 44 euros and left its rating at "buy". The figures should provide further evidence that the forklift manufacturer and specialist in warehouse technology is increasingly taking the reins again, analyst Stefan Augustin wrote in a study presented on Monday. For example, the price increases implemented in October should now have a strong impact. The price target increase is primarily the result of an increased competitive valuation and a slightly better cash flow than expected./ajx/mis

Publication of the original study: 30.01.2023 / 08:15 / CET First disclosure of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 936 M 11 872 M 11 872 M
Net income 2022 92,3 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 1 630 M 1 770 M 1 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,4x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 4 874 M 5 291 M 5 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 41 156
Free-Float 54,7%
Technical analysis trends KION GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,18 €
Average target price 39,61 €
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG38.89%5 291
PACCAR, INC.11.78%38 474
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.36%28 020
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.9.46%23 622
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.25%23 569
KOMATSU LTD.10.43%23 126