    KPRX   US49721T3095

KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KPRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:44:54 2023-02-07 pm EST
4.420 USD   +34.76%
12:10pKiora Pharmaceuticals Soars 43% After IND Application Approval for KIO-101
DJ
07:05aKiora Pharmaceuticals Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Soars 43% After IND Application Approval for KIO-101

02/07/2023 | 12:10pm EST
By Chris Wack


Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were up 43% at $4.68 after the company said it has received investigational new drug application approval for a Phase 2 study of KIO-101 for the treatment of the ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

The stock closed Monday's session down 7%, and is still down 83% in the past 12 months.

The company said this study will enroll 120 patients in a randomized trial assessing the safety and efficacy of KIO-101 eye drops in patients living with autoimmune disease who have signs and symptoms of ocular surface disease.

The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in Australia in the first half of 2023.

The study will evaluate two concentrations of KIO-101, 0.15% and 0.30%. The efficacy endpoints will evaluate a number of established ocular signs and symptoms, including but not limited to corneal staining and changes in the Schirmer's test score at 12 weeks.

Kiora added that the study also will evaluate several safety and tolerability measures.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1209ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,59 M 5,59 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 56,1%
Managers and Directors
Brian Matthew Strem President, CEO, CFO, CAO & Director
Paul G. Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Brenda K. Mann Vice President-Research & Development
Angela Dentiste Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Stefan Sperl Executive Vice President-CMC & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.37%6
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.82%427 102
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.31%320 837
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.13%311 923
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.27%269 272
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.24%263 757