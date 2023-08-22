Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, today announced it has partnered with B2i Digital, Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital investor engagement and awareness program. B2i Digital will leverage its investor platform and digital marketing expertise to showcase Kiora's novel therapies for retinal diseases to retail and institutional investors. These digital efforts will be combined with traditional corporate access activities such as investor conferences, fireside chats, and Non-Deal Roadshows (NDRs).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Kiora is partnering with B2i Digital to increase investor awareness.

B2i aims to expand Kiora's investor base and showcase the company's pipeline.

Kiora will leverage B2i's data-driven targeted approach to reach investors.

Click image above to view full announcement.



About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.



B2i Digital on Social Media:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://twitter.com/davidshapiroNYC

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital



About Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to treat rare retinal diseases like Retinitis Pigmentosa, Choroideremia, and Stargardt's Disease. The company's lead asset, KIO-301, is a first-in-class molecular photoswitch designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-301 works by converting light signals in the eye into electrical signals that are transmitted to the brain. Kiora also plans to develop KIO-104 to treat non-infectious uveitis, an inflammatory eye condition. KIO-104 is a next-generation, immuno-modulatory small molecule inhibitor that blocks inflammation pathways underlying uveitis. With its promising pipeline, Kiora aims to transform the treatment landscape for patients with vision-threatening retinal diseases.



In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301 and KIO-104, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success, may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all, the potential ability of KIO-301 to restore vision in patients with RP, the expecting timing of enrollment, dosing and topline results for the ABACUS study, the ability to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease and KIO-104 for posterior non-infectious uveitis, the ability to utilize strategic relationships to develop certain product candidates, Kiora's ability to draw on its equity line of credit, and Kiora's ability to achieve the specific milestones described herein. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, the ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, market, and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:

David Shapiro

212.579.4844

david@b2idigital.com

investors@kiorapharma.com

Source: b2idigital

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178096