Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KPRX   US49721T1016

KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(KPRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kiora Pharmaceuticals : to Provide 2022 Business Outlook at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

01/05/2022 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Jan 05, 2022 - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference January 10-13, 2022. Brian M Strem, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an outlook for the busines and its pipeline of treatments for ophthalmic diseases.

The corporate presentation will be available on-demand and accessible from the Company's Investor Relations website starting Monday January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am Eastern Time.

About Kiora

Kiora is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for treating ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore light perception in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with other DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing. For more information, please visit www.kiorapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's products, including KIO-101, KIO-201 and KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021 or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Francina Agosti, PhD
(617) 546-0742
fagosti@reportable.com

Disclaimer

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 12:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:08aKIORA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Provide 2022 Business Outlook at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect..
PU
03:53aKIORA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation
PU
2021Kiora Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors
AQ
2021Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints David Hollander to its Board of Director
CI
2021Kiora Reports KIO-101 is Safe and Tolerable, Topline Data Supports Advancing KIO-101 to..
AQ
2021KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors - For..
PU
2021KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
2021KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports KIO-101 is Safe and Tolerable; Topline Data Supports Advan..
PU
2021KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Topline Data from its Vehicle-Controlled, Randomi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 14,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target 770%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Matthew Strem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah M. Romano Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen From Executive Chairman
Lisa Brandano Vice President-Clinical Operations
Brenda K. Mann Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-25.17%14
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.01%450 385
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.06%328 273
PFIZER, INC.-7.65%306 070
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.63%241 888
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.93%239 219