Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) invites investors to view the Company's online presentation at The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday May 14th, 2024 at 1:00 pm EDT.

Kiora's presentations can be accessed live from the homepage of the investor relations section on Kiora's website (ir.kiorapharma.com) and will be available for replay for 90 days on the investor relations "events" page.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

