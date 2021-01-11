Log in
KIRBY CORPORATION

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

01/11/2021 | 05:30pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results at 6:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CST”) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CST.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at https://kirbycorp.com. For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session of the webcast, you may access the call by dialing 866-691-5839 within the U.S. and Canada or +1 409-216-0840 internationally. The conference ID for the call is 5269699. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.

The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2020 fourth quarter and full year press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby’s website at https://kirbycorp.com.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

 


Contact: Eric Holcomb
713-435-1545

© GlobeNewswire 2021
