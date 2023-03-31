Advanced search
    KEX   US4972661064

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
69.70 USD   +2.08%
Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast
Kirby Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
BTIG Research Adjusts Kirby Price Target to $90 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

03/31/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
HOUSTON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2023 first quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, April 27, 2023. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at Kirby Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.

The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2023 first quarter press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, specialized electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. For the oil and gas market, Kirby manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, and manufactures electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems for oilfield customers.

Contact:   Kurt Niemietz
713-435-1077
   

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 075 M - -
Net income 2023 213 M - -
Net Debt 2023 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 098 M 4 098 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
David W. Grzebinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raj Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph H. Pyne President
Scott P. Miller Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard Ross Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRBY CORPORATION5.89%4 098
HAPAG-LLOYD AG69.03%57 539
AP MOLLER MAERSK-22.25%30 464
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.71%25 197
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED9.36%12 972
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA3.54%12 330
