  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kirby Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEX   US4972661064

KIRBY CORPORATION

(KEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-11-16 am EST
67.77 USD   -1.10%
09:39aKirby : Stephens 2022 Fireside Presentation
PU
09:29aKirby : October 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/04KIRBY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby : October 2022 Investor Presentation

11/16/2022 | 09:29am EST
Investor Presentation

NYSE: KEX

October 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements contained in this presentation with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward- looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, changes in the Jones Act or in U.S. maritime policy and practice, fuel costs, interest rates, weather conditions and timing, magnitude and number of acquisitions made by Kirby, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related response of governments on global and regional market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and Kirby assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in Kirby's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Kirby reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Kirby believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures are useful in managing Kirby's businesses and evaluating Kirby's performance. This presentation contains Non-GAAP financial measures including: Adjusted EBITDA; operating income, excluding one-time items; earnings before taxes on income, excluding one-time items; net earnings attributable to Kirby, excluding one-time items; and diluted earnings per share, excluding one-time items, and free cash flow. Please see the Appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

1

Company Overview

Marine Transportation

The largest inland and coastwise tank barge fleets

in the United States

  • 40 successful acquisitions
  • 1,035 inland tank barges and 274 towboats*
    • 60% of inland revenues under term contracts, of which approximately 56% were time charters in Q3 2022
  • 29 coastal tank barges and 27 tugboats*
    • 65% of coastal revenues under term contracts, of which approximately 90% were time charters in Q3 2022

58% of 2022 YTD revenues

or $1,194 million

Distribution and Services

Nationwide service provider and distributor of

engines, transmissions, parts, industrial equipment,

oilfield service equipment and electrical power

generation equipment

  • 22 successful acquisitions
  • Manufacturer, remanufacturer and service provider of oilfield service equipment
  • Manufacturer of electric power generation equipment, distribution and control equipment, and energy storage/battery systems
  • Provider of rental equipment including generators, material- handling equipment, pumps, compressors, and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets

42% of 2022 YTD revenues

or $860 million

Return on Capital Driven Investment Decisions

* Barge and boat counts for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

2

Why Invest in Kirby?

  • Proven track record of success over the long-term
  • Two strong franchises
    • Marine Transportation
    • Distribution and Services
  • Purpose-builtmanagement team with decades of relevant experience in both core businesses
  • Disciplined financial management
    • Investment-gradebalance sheet
    • Countercyclical investing followed by deleveraging
  • Balanced approach to capital allocation
    • Return on capital driven investment decisions
    • Proven acquisition strategy
    • Strong record of cash flow generation
  • Significant increase in long-term earnings potential
    • Expect all businesses to deliver substantially improved financial results in 2022

3

Public Market Information

NYSE: KEX

Share Price

$69.75

on October 31, 2022

Shares Outstanding

60.0 MM

as of September 30, 2022

Market Capitalization

$4,185 MM

Net Debt*

$1,081 MM

as of September 30, 2022

Enterprise Value

$5,266 MM

* Net debt = Total debt less cash and cash equivalents

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kirby Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 771 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 104 M 4 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 125
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart KIRBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kirby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 68,52 $
Average target price 82,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David W. Grzebinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raj Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph H. Pyne President
Scott P. Miller Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard Ross Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRBY CORPORATION14.49%4 104
AP MOLLER MAERSK-34.69%37 539
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.08%34 856
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.99%26 114
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-29.95%11 309
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-56.49%10 574