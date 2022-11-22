Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(2503)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-22 am EST
2213.50 JPY   +1.35%
06:04aIndia's Bira 91 raises $70 million in Kirin-led funding round
RE
11/18Kirin Holdings - Chateau Mercian Mariko Winery Chosen Yet Again By 'World's Best Vineyards 2022'
AQ
11/11Kirin Holdings and Kao Begin Joint Research on the Relationship between Visceral Fat and Immunology
AQ
India's Bira 91 raises $70 million in Kirin-led funding round

11/22/2022 | 06:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee carries Bira beer cans to deliver them to a customer at a liquor store in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian craft beer maker Bira 91 has raised $70 million in a funding round led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings Co Ltd as it looks to ramp up production amid strong demand for the alcoholic beverage, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Bira competes with brands such as Carlsberg and Heineken-owned United Breweries in India's estimated $5 billion beer market.

Craft beer sales are on the rise in India as younger, affluent consumers in big cities choose brands and pubs that make lighter brews and promise fresher ingredients.

Bira did not say what its valuation or Kirin's stake would be after the funding round, but said it would use the funds to build new breweries and expand existing facilities, increasing its footprint, which spans 550 towns in 18 countries.

Kirin, which first invested $30 million in Bira for an under 10% stake last year, was set to pump in the additional funds for an around 15% stake at an equity valuation of $450 million, Reuters reported in September.

A Bira spokesperson declined to comment further, while Kirin did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking additional comment.

The new funding comes after Bira reported an operating loss of $4 million in the quarter to June 2022, although net sales revenue was 132% higher at $20 million, according to an internal investor presentation seen by Reuters.

For Kirin, the investment comes as Japan's major drinks makers face a steady decline in revenue from alcohol sales as the domestic population shrinks and younger people drink less than in previous decades, forcing companies to expand overseas or foray into new markets.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLSBERG A/S -1.37% 907 Delayed Quote.-18.55%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. -0.07% 72.9 Real-time Quote.-10.10%
HEINEKEN N.V. -0.85% 88.86 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 1.35% 2213.5 Delayed Quote.18.25%
PT BATAVIA PROSPERINDO FINANCE TBK 6.52% 735 End-of-day quote.-23.44%
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED -0.63% 1651.9 End-of-day quote.4.37%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 972 B 13 895 M 13 895 M
Net income 2022 135 B 950 M 950 M
Net Debt 2022 390 B 2 750 M 2 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 1 769 B 12 461 M 12 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 29 515
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 184,00 JPY
Average target price 2 516,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Koji Fukada Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Strategy
Masakatsu Mori Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Independent Outside Director
Chieko Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED18.25%12 461
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.45%109 581
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.39%52 830
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.58%46 563
AMBEV S.A.1.69%46 219
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED2.69%35 585