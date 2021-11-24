Japan's Kirin against plan by Myanmar partner to end venture

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks company Kirin
Holdings said on Wednesday it objected to a plan by its
partner in Myanmar to liquidate a brewery joint venture there.
Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHPCL) filed
a petition on Nov. 19 to liquidate the venture, Kirin said in a
statement. Kirin said it will seek to dismiss the petition over
doubts the process will be handled fairly and legally.
Kirin said in February it was cutting ties with its
military-linked partner in Myanmar after the army ousted the
democratically elected government. Even as they negotiated a
wind-down of the venture, Kirin executives said they wanted to
stay involved in the Myanmar market.
"MEHPCL has been uncooperative in the negotiations,
effectively rejecting our proposals," Kirin said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Clarke)