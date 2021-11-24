Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(2503)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/22
1865.5 JPY   -0.24%
04:01aJapan's Kirin against plan by Myanmar partner to end venture
RE
11/10Kirin Holdings' Nine-Month Attributable Profit Drops 28%
MT
11/09Nikkei dips as rising costs hit some corporate earnings
RE
Japan's Kirin against plan by Myanmar partner to end venture

11/24/2021
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks company Kirin Holdings said on Wednesday it objected to a plan by its partner in Myanmar to liquidate a brewery joint venture there.

Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHPCL) filed a petition on Nov. 19 to liquidate the venture, Kirin said in a statement. Kirin said it will seek to dismiss the petition over doubts the process will be handled fairly and legally.

Kirin said in February it was cutting ties with its military-linked partner in Myanmar after the army ousted the democratically elected government. Even as they negotiated a wind-down of the venture, Kirin executives said they wanted to stay involved in the Myanmar market.

"MEHPCL has been uncooperative in the negotiations, effectively rejecting our proposals," Kirin said in a statement. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 839 B 15 993 M 15 993 M
Net income 2021 93 498 M 813 M 813 M
Net Debt 2021 452 B 3 930 M 3 930 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 1 555 B 13 524 M 13 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 31 151
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 865,50 JPY
Average target price 2 533,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Isozaki President & Representative Director
Masakatsu Mori Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Independent Outside Director
Chieko Matsuda Independent Outside Director
Noriko Shiono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED-23.36%13 524
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.72%99 472
HEINEKEN N.V.1.14%59 838
AMBEV S.A.9.90%47 888
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.8.22%44 451
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-19.53%34 946