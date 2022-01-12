Log in
    2503   JP3258000003

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

(2503)
Japan's Suntory halts some wine sales after pandemic-related shipping delays

01/12/2022
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past a signboard of Suntory Holdings at the entrance of Suntory World Headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese beverage group Suntory Holdings has said it will halt some wine sales this month due to production and shipping delays in Australia related to COVID-19.

Loading space on ships departing Australia have fallen by as much as half from normal levels, a Suntory spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Suntory said in a statement on Tuesday it would halt sales of some Carlo Rossi brand wines around the end of January and was aiming to resume them in April.

The announcement comes as global supply chains have been snarled by pandemic-related shutdowns, extreme weather and a sudden rebound in consumer demand.

McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said last week it would suspend larger servings of fries for about a month after flooding at the port of Vancouver interrupted imports of potatoes. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co in September delayed some clothing releases after factory lockdowns in Vietnam.

Suntory competitor Kirin Holdings Co suspended some Franzia wine sales in Japan in September, citing transportation woes in North America. Those sales are due to resume next month.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Rocky Swift


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.75% 60300 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 0.62% 1877 Delayed Quote.1.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.87% 262.12 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED 2.58% 4375 Delayed Quote.2.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 829 B 15 852 M 15 852 M
Net income 2021 89 165 M 773 M 773 M
Net Debt 2021 459 B 3 974 M 3 974 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 1 555 B 13 477 M 13 478 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 31 151
Free-Float 89,9%
