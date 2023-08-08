KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNDER IFRS)
(UNAUDITED)
August 8, 2023
(English Translation)
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED
NAKANO CENTRAL PARK SOUTH, 10-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo, Japan (URL https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/)
Code No.:
2503
Shares Listed:
Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka
Representative:
Mr. Yoshinori Isozaki, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Nobuhiko Hori,
General Manager of Corporate Communications Department
Telephone: +81-3-6837-7015 from overseas
Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled:
August 9, 2023
Commencement date of dividend distribution scheduled:
September 5, 2023
Preparation of supplementary documents to the financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results presentation (for institutional investors and analysts):
Yes
1. Consolidated business results and financial position for the first six months of the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
[Unit: Japanese yen (¥)]
(1) Results of operations (cumulative):
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest ¥1 million)
(Percentage change compares current results with those of the same period of the previous year)
Revenue
Percentage
Normalized
Percentage
Profit
Percentage
change
operating profit
change
before tax
change
(¥ millions)
(%)
(¥ millions)
(%)
(¥ millions)
(%)
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
970,232
5.8
75,171
4.3
57,074
(40.1)
June 30, 2022
917,048
6.1
72,080
0.2
95,247
68.6
Profit
Percentage
Profit attributable to
Percentage
Total
Percentage
comprehensive
change
owners of the Company
change
change
income
(¥ millions)
(%)
(¥ millions)
(%)
(%)
(¥ millions)
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
41,799
(48.4)
31,990
(42.2)
134,652
(20.4)
June 30, 2022
81,039
115.8
55,350
133.1
169,065
126.1
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
(¥)
(¥)
Six months ended
June 30, 2023
39.50
39.49
June 30, 2022
66.60
66.59
Reference: Operating profit
Six months ended June 30, 2023
¥36,922 million
(51.5%)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
¥76,137 million
82.0%
- Normalized operating profit is a profit indicator for measuring recurring performance which is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.
(2) Financial position:
Total assets
Total equity
Equity
Equity ratio
attributable to
attributable to
owners of the
owners of the
Company
Company
(¥ millions)
(¥ millions)
(¥ millions)
(%)
As of
June 30, 2023
2,597,576
1,332,258
1,059,426
40.8
December 31, 2022
2,542,263
1,253,203
980,022
38.5
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Total
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
－
32.50
－
36.50
69.00
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
－
34.50
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
－
34.50
69.00
(Forecast)
Note:
Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None
3. Forecast consolidated business results for the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentage change compares forecast results with actual results of the previous year)
Revenue
Percentage
Normalized
Percentage
Profit
Percentage
change
operating profit
change
before tax
change
(¥ millions)
(%)
(¥ millions)
(%)
(¥ millions)
(%)
Fiscal year ending
2,115,000
6.3
192,000
0.4
196,000
2.4
December 31, 2023
Profit
Percentage
Profit attributable to
Percentage
Basic earnings
owners of the
change
change
per share
Company
(¥ millions)
(%)
(%)
(¥)
(¥ millions)
Fiscal year ending
148,500
3.3
113,000
1.8
139.54
December 31, 2023
Note:
Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None
Reference:
Operating profit
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
¥169,000 million
45.7%
* Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023:
None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation)
Newly included: －
Excluded: －
(2)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
Yes
ii. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
Note: For details, please see "NOTES TO CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES)" on page 10.
(3) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)
i. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
914,000,000 shares
As of December 31, 2022
914,000,000 shares
ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
104,121,539 shares
As of December 31, 2022
104,171,578 shares
iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
809,834,061 shares
For the six months ended June 30, 2022
831,023,498 shares
Note: Number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes shares held in the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust (1,911,065 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,965,900 shares at December 31, 2022).
These shares are excluded in calculation of the average number of shares during the period.
- The summary of quarterly consolidated financial results is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Information about proper usage of forecast business results, and other special instructions
- The statements concerning future performance that are presented in this document are based on judgments using information available to Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group as of the release date of this material. Certain risks and uncertainties could cause the results of Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group to differ materially from any projections presented herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's businesses, market trends, and exchange rates.
- The Company will post the Supplementary Documents to the Financial Results today, Tuesday, August 8, and will post the presentation materials from the financial results presentation to be held on Wednesday, August 9, the presentation content (video) and the main Q&A at the meeting as soon as possible on the Company's website.
(URL of the Company's website) https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/investors/
ATTACHED MATERIALS
INDEX
1. CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2
(1) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2
(2) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME… 4
(3) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
6
(4) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
8
(5) NOTES TO CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
10
(GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION)
10
(CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES)…
10
1. CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(¥ millions)
At December 31, 2022
At June 30, 2023
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
560,642
583,138
Goodwill
289,526
307,477
Intangible assets
200,900
201,338
Equity-accounted investees
361,764
361,964
Other financial assets
103,380
103,833
Other non-current assets
27,700
28,303
Deferred tax assets
111,330
117,264
Total non-current assets
1,655,242
1,703,318
Current assets
Inventories
290,171
333,036
Trade and other receivables
409,168
356,892
Other financial assets
8,376
21,291
Other current assets
41,128
38,855
Cash and cash equivalents
88,060
139,988
(Sub-total)
836,903
890,062
Assets held for sale
50,117
4,196
Total current assets
887,021
894,258
Total assets
2,542,263
2,597,576
