Normalized operating profit is a profit indicator for measuring recurring performance which is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

(Percentage change compares current results with those of the same period of the previous year)

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest ¥1 million)

1. Consolidated business results and financial position for the first six months of the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNDER IFRS)

Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None

(Percentage change compares forecast results with actual results of the previous year)

Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation) Newly included: － Excluded: － (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes ii. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

Note: For details, please see "NOTES TO CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES)" on page 10.

(3) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares) i. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2023 914,000,000 shares As of December 31, 2022 914,000,000 shares ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2023 104,121,539 shares As of December 31, 2022 104,171,578 shares iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 809,834,061 shares For the six months ended June 30, 2022 831,023,498 shares

Note: Number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes shares held in the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust (1,911,065 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,965,900 shares at December 31, 2022).

These shares are excluded in calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

The summary of quarterly consolidated financial results is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Information about proper usage of forecast business results, and other special instructions

The statements concerning future performance that are presented in this document are based on judgments using information available to Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group as of the release date of this material. Certain risks and uncertainties could cause the results of Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group to differ materially from any projections presented herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's businesses, market trends, and exchange rates. The Company will post the Supplementary Documents to the Financial Results today, Tuesday, August 8, and will post the presentation materials from the financial results presentation to be held on Wednesday, August 9, the presentation content (video) and the main Q&A at the meeting as soon as possible on the Company's website.

