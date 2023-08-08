KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (UNDER IFRS)

(UNAUDITED)

August 8, 2023

(English Translation)

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED

NAKANO CENTRAL PARK SOUTH, 10-2, Nakano 4-chome,Nakano-ku, Tokyo, Japan (URL https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/)

Code No.:

2503

Shares Listed:

Tokyo, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka

Representative:

Mr. Yoshinori Isozaki, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Nobuhiko Hori,

General Manager of Corporate Communications Department

Telephone: +81-3-6837-7015 from overseas

Submission date of quarterly securities report scheduled:

August 9, 2023

Commencement date of dividend distribution scheduled:

September 5, 2023

Preparation of supplementary documents to the financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results presentation (for institutional investors and analysts):

Yes

1. Consolidated business results and financial position for the first six months of the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

[Unit: Japanese yen (¥)]

(1) Results of operations (cumulative):

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest ¥1 million)

(Percentage change compares current results with those of the same period of the previous year)

Revenue

Percentage

Normalized

Percentage

Profit

Percentage

change

operating profit

change

before tax

change

(¥ millions)

(%)

(¥ millions)

(%)

(¥ millions)

(%)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

970,232

5.8

75,171

4.3

57,074

(40.1)

June 30, 2022

917,048

6.1

72,080

0.2

95,247

68.6

Profit

Percentage

Profit attributable to

Percentage

Total

Percentage

comprehensive

change

owners of the Company

change

change

income

(¥ millions)

(%)

(¥ millions)

(%)

(%)

(¥ millions)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

41,799

(48.4)

31,990

(42.2)

134,652

(20.4)

June 30, 2022

81,039

115.8

55,350

133.1

169,065

126.1

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

(¥)

(¥)

Six months ended

June 30, 2023

39.50

39.49

June 30, 2022

66.60

66.59

Reference: Operating profit

Six months ended June 30, 2023

¥36,922 million

(51.5%)

Six months ended June 30, 2022

¥76,137 million

82.0%

  • Normalized operating profit is a profit indicator for measuring recurring performance which is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue.

―i―

(2) Financial position:

Total assets

Total equity

Equity

Equity ratio

attributable to

attributable to

owners of the

owners of the

Company

Company

(¥ millions)

(¥ millions)

(¥ millions)

(%)

As of

June 30, 2023

2,597,576

1,332,258

1,059,426

40.8

December 31, 2022

2,542,263

1,253,203

980,022

38.5

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Total

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

32.50

36.50

69.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

34.50

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

34.50

69.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None

3. Forecast consolidated business results for the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

(Percentage change compares forecast results with actual results of the previous year)

Revenue

Percentage

Normalized

Percentage

Profit

Percentage

change

operating profit

change

before tax

change

(¥ millions)

(%)

(¥ millions)

(%)

(¥ millions)

(%)

Fiscal year ending

2,115,000

6.3

192,000

0.4

196,000

2.4

December 31, 2023

Profit

Percentage

Profit attributable to

Percentage

Basic earnings

owners of the

change

change

per share

Company

(¥ millions)

(%)

(%)

(¥)

(¥ millions)

Fiscal year ending

148,500

3.3

113,000

1.8

139.54

December 31, 2023

Note:

Revision of the forecast from recently announced figures: None

Reference:

Operating profit

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

¥169,000 million

45.7%

―ii―

* Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying change in scope of consolidation)

Newly included:

Excluded:

(2)

Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

Yes

ii. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

Note: For details, please see "NOTES TO CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES)" on page 10.

(3) Number of shares outstanding (ordinary shares)

i. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

914,000,000 shares

As of December 31, 2022

914,000,000 shares

ii. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

104,121,539 shares

As of December 31, 2022

104,171,578 shares

iii. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023

809,834,061 shares

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

831,023,498 shares

Note: Number of treasury shares at the end of the period includes shares held in the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust (1,911,065 shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,965,900 shares at December 31, 2022).

These shares are excluded in calculation of the average number of shares during the period.

  • The summary of quarterly consolidated financial results is not subject to a quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Information about proper usage of forecast business results, and other special instructions
    1. The statements concerning future performance that are presented in this document are based on judgments using information available to Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group as of the release date of this material. Certain risks and uncertainties could cause the results of Kirin Holdings and the Kirin Group to differ materially from any projections presented herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the economic circumstances surrounding the Company's businesses, market trends, and exchange rates.
    2. The Company will post the Supplementary Documents to the Financial Results today, Tuesday, August 8, and will post the presentation materials from the financial results presentation to be held on Wednesday, August 9, the presentation content (video) and the main Q&A at the meeting as soon as possible on the Company's website.
      (URL of the Company's website) https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/investors/

―iii―

ATTACHED MATERIALS

INDEX

1. CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

(1) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

(2) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME… 4

(3) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

6

(4) CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

8

(5) NOTES TO CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10

(GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION)

10

(CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES)…

10

―1―

1. CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. CONDENSED QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(¥ millions)

At December 31, 2022

At June 30, 2023

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

560,642

583,138

Goodwill

289,526

307,477

Intangible assets

200,900

201,338

Equity-accounted investees

361,764

361,964

Other financial assets

103,380

103,833

Other non-current assets

27,700

28,303

Deferred tax assets

111,330

117,264

Total non-current assets

1,655,242

1,703,318

Current assets

Inventories

290,171

333,036

Trade and other receivables

409,168

356,892

Other financial assets

8,376

21,291

Other current assets

41,128

38,855

Cash and cash equivalents

88,060

139,988

(Sub-total)

836,903

890,062

Assets held for sale

50,117

4,196

Total current assets

887,021

894,258

Total assets

2,542,263

2,597,576

―2―

