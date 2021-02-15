Kirin : Japan's Kirin says wants to stay in Myanmar despite scrapping JV ties

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin
Holdings said it wanted to keep selling beer in Myanmar
even after the recent coup prompted it to scrap its alliance
with a joint venture partner linked to the Myanmar military.
Kirin this month announced it was cutting ties with its
local partner Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL).
The alliance had faced criticism even before the latest
coup, with United Nations investigators warning in 2019 that
global firms doing business with MEHL risked aiding the army,
accused of killing Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar has denied
genocide.
Kirin's 2015 investment in Myanmar was part of a flood of
investment into the Southeast Asian nation as sanctions were
lifted. Later that year, Aung San Suu Kyi's party won the first
free election after nearly half a century of junta rule.
"We are not necessarily exiting Myanmar. We would like to
continue contributing to Myanmar through our beer business,"
Kirin CEO Yoshinori Isozaki told reporters in a briefing after
announcing the company's latest financial results.
"We would like to stay in Myanmar. This would be for
consumers, for employees, and for the people."
It is unclear whether and how Kirin can continue operating
in Myanmar without MEHL.
Isozaki said discussions were under way, and that he hoped
for a speedy resolution.
The Myanmar business accounted for less than 5% of Kirin's
global beer sales, but was one of its few growth markets. The
company has been expanding into healthcare and other new areas
amid a decline in domestic beer consumption.
On Monday, it forecast overall sales to recover 1.6% to 1.88
trillion yen ($17.86 billion) in 2021 after declining 4.7% to
1.85 trillion yen last year due to the pandemic.
($1 = 105.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason
Neely)