March 22 (Reuters) - Leaders from Washington to Singapore
have condemned the military coup in Myanmar, urging generals to
halt a crackdown on demonstrators, release detainees including
civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and restore the elected
government.
Some countries have followed up with targeted financial
sanctions in hopes of putting the squeeze on the generals who
staged the Feb. 1 coup and convince them to change course.
Here is a snapshot of actions around the globe.
UNITED STATES
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Feb. 11
paving the way for new sanctions against the Myanmar military
and its interests. The order froze about $1 billion in reserves
Myanmar's central bank was holding at the New York Fed, which
the junta had attempted to withdraw after seizing power.
Some generals, including Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing,
were already under U.S. human rights sanctions over their role
in a campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority that sparked
a refugee crisis in 2017.
U.S. Treasury sanctions last month targeted 12 Myanmar
officers involved in the coup, along with some military
companies involved in the gemstone industry, freezing any U.S.
assets they hold and barring Americans from dealing with them.
Min Aung Hlaing’s children and companies they control were later
hit with the same sanctions.
On Monday, the Treasury added Myanmar's police chief and a
military commander to the sanctions, along with two military
units it said were involved in repressing demonstrations.
Four military-controlled ministries and conglomerates were
placed under sanctions by the U.S. Commerce Department on March
4. Those measures require U.S. suppliers to seek
difficult-to-obtain licences to export goods to the ministries
of defence and home affairs, and to military conglomerates
Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic
Corporation (MEC).
EUROPEAN UNION
EU foreign ministers adopted travel bans and asset freezes
against 11 individuals linked to the coup on Monday.
Among the individuals affected are Min Aung Hlaing and Myint
Swe, who has been acting president since the coup.
EU diplomats have told Reuters the bloc is likely to toughen
its response soon by barring EU investors and banks from doing
business with parts of MEHL and MEC, which generate revenue for
the military.
The bloc has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has targeted
some senior military officials since 2018.
UNITED NATIONS
Action against the junta by the United Nations has been
stifled by Russia and China, who hold vetoes over the Security
Council votes needed to impose U.N. sanctions or arms embargoes.
The two countries shielded Myanmar from any strong council
action over the 2017 Rohingya crisis and argue that Myanmar’s
political situation is an internal matter.
The 15-member Security Council has issued two statements
expressing concern and condemning violence against protesters,
but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and
threatening possible further action due to opposition by China,
Russia, India and Vietnam.
Negotiations on the statements - issued in February and
March - signalled that the council could struggle to do much
more on Myanmar.
OTHER NATIONS
New Zealand announced a week after the coup that it was
suspending high-level contacts with Myanmar and imposing a
travel ban on military leaders.
Britain and Canada imposed their own sanctions on Feb. 13.
Britain said it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on
three generals while Canada blacklisted nine military officials.
Britain has also taken measures to prevent British aid
indirectly helping the junta.
Australia on March 7 said it was suspending its limited
cooperation with the Myanmar military and would redirect aid
bound for the government to aid groups.
Aside from sanctions, some overseas firms and investors who
had business links with Myanmar's military, like Japan's Kirin
Holdings Co, have cut those ties.
