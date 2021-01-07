Kirin undecided on Myanmar beer business after inconclusive third-party probe

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings said on
Thursday it was undecided on the future of its Myanmar beer
business after a third-party probe into its local partner's
military connections ended with inconclusive results.
Kirin had hired Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory to
investigate after the United Nations identified owners of its
local partner, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL),
as members of the Myanmar military which has been accused of
genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya.
Myanmar denies genocide, saying its military was carrying
out legitimate operations against Rohingya insurgents who
attacked police posts.
"Unfortunately, the assessment was inconclusive as a result
of Deloitte being unable to access sufficient information
required to make a definitive determination," Kirin said in a
statement.
MEHL officials were not available for comment.
Groups such as Amnesty International have called on Kirin
and other companies to cut ties with MEHL. Kirin said in
November it was halting payments from the beer ventures to MEHL,
a suspension it said would continue until a solution was found.
Kirin acquired a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery in 2015,
part of billions of dollars in foreign investment which flooded
into Myanmar that year with the partial lifting of international
sanctions. Later that year, pro-democracy figure Aung San Suu
Kyi's party won the first free election in 25 years.
But many foreign investors have since grown wary about
Myanmar amid worries about stalled political reforms and the
persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority, even as some eye
its emerging consumer market with interest.
It was unclear what steps Kirin will take next, and aid
groups have said exiting Myanmar is not necessarily the answer
as that leaves the beer venture's ties to the military intact.
"It is certainly possible to do business in Myanmar without
enriching the military and companies should engage in human
rights due diligence to ensure that they do not enter into a
business relationship with MEHL or any other Myanmar military
entity," William Nee, Business & Human Rights Advisor at Amnesty
International, told Reuters ahead of Kirin's announcement.
Myanmar accounts for less than 5% of Kirin's global beer
sales, but it is one of the few growing beer markets for Kirin
as sales in its home market, Japan, continue to shrink due to an
ageing population.
Kirin's beer business in Myanmar follows other overseas
ventures that have posed challenges for the firm.
In 2017, it sold its unprofitable Brazilian unit including
the Schincariol brand to Heineken after losing market share.
In November, it finally sold its Australian dairy business
to Bega Cheese Ltd after a two-year struggle to offload the
relatively low-margin business. An earlier deal to sell it to a
Chinese food conglomerate had to be scrapped after Australian
regulators blocked the deal amid geopolitical tensions.
