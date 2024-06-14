(Reuters) -Japan's Kirin Holdings said on Friday its board would discuss acquiring shares in skin care products maker Fancl Corp that it does not already own, in a tender offer deal the Nikkei newspaper said would be valued at about $1.3 billion.

Kirin currently holds a 33% stake in Fancl shares and aims to complete the purchase, for about 210 billion yen ($1.34 billion), by the end of the year in a bid to diversify from its main beer business, according to Nikkei.

Fancl is expected to support the takeover by Kirin and will be delisted when the acquisition is completed, the Nikkei added.

In response to the report, Kirin and Fancl said in separate statements that their board of directors would discuss the issue on Friday and that they would announce their decisions as soon as they are made.

($1 = 156.9400 yen)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)