KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

Toronto, Ontario - September 29, 2021, - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported that, following the announcement of a merger of equals agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, the Company has suspended its automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") effective today, September 28, 2021.

The ASPP was launched on June 21, 2021 in connection with the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to allow for share purchases that would not be subject to black-out periods or other restrictions. The current NCIB remains in effect on the same terms and conditions as previously disclosed. Under the current NCIB, the Company can purchase up to 26,694,051 common shares until the expiry of the NCIB on June 8, 2022. A total of 3,392,100 common shares have been repurchased to date through the current NCIB, all of which were acquired through the ASPP. Except as set out in this press release, the Company is not aware of any material undisclosed information about its business or its securities.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 - 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: mutting@kl.gold
Website : www.kl.gold

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 150 M 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net income 2021 1 099 M 862 M 862 M
Net cash 2021 1 399 M 1 097 M 1 097 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 13 600 M 10 673 M 10 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 51,38 CAD
Average target price 64,97 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony P. Makuch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Soares Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Scott Parr Independent Chairman
Natasha Vaz Chief Operating Officer
Arnold Klassen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.5.89%11 619
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.87%43 680
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.93%31 772
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-21.85%22 035
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.92%17 355
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.22%13 104