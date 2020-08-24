Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.    KL   CA49741E1007

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

(KL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

KL Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or "the Company") (NYSE: KL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kirkland securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kirkland you have until August 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
11:02aKL UPCOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kirkland Lake ..
BU
11:02aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
08/20KL SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors that 8..
BU
08/19KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Strategic Alliance with Newmont Canada for Explor..
AQ
08/17Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Strategic Alliance With Newmont Canada For Explo..
GL
08/13Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Osisko and Novo Shares, Company Repurcha..
GL
07/31KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces New High-Grade Intersections at Fosterville Swan ..
AQ
07/30KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces New High-Grade Intersections at Fosterville Swan ..
AQ
07/30KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30CHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Large gold system confirmed at Karri, Pyramid Hil..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 277 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
Net income 2020 1 183 M 900 M 900 M
Net cash 2020 1 303 M 991 M 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 19 276 M 14 609 M 14 666 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 78,95 CAD
Last Close Price 70,08 CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony P. Makuch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Scott Parr Chairman
David Soares Chief Financial Officer
Natasha Vaz Senior VP-Technical Services & Innovation
Arnold Klassen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.22.43%14 609
NEWMONT CORPORATION50.91%52 710
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.03%52 019
POLYUS149.38%31 739
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.76.92%23 230
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.16%19 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group