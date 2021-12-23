Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KL   CA49741E1007

KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

(KL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirkland Lake Gold : AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REMIND SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE "FOR" THEIR PROPOSED MERGER - Form 6-K

12/23/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REMIND SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE
"FOR" THEIR PROPOSED MERGER

  • Deadline for Agnico shareholders to vote is 10:00 a.m. EST on November 24, 2021
  • Deadline for Kirkland shareholders to vote is 11:00 a.m. EST on November 24, 2021
  • Holders of Kirkland CHESS Depositary Interests must submit their voting instructions before 11:00 a.m. EST on November 23, 2021.

Toronto (November 19, 2021) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or "Agnico") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL, NYSE:KL, ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or "Kirkland") would like to thank shareholders who have already voted "FOR" their previously announced merger of equals and remind other shareholders to vote "FOR" the transaction before their respective proxy cut-off deadlines.

The Meetings

The special meeting of Agnico Eagle shareholders will be held online at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 26, 2021 in a virtual-only format via live webcast available online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1233, password "agnico2021" (case sensitive). The special meeting of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will be held online at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 26, 2021 in a virtual-only format via live webcast available online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1231, password "kirkland2021" (case sensitive).

How to Vote

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their completed forms of proxy or voting instruction forms or to vote over the internet or by other means, in each case, well in advance of the meetings and in accordance with the instructions in the joint management information circular dated October 29, 2021 and in the accompanying form of proxy or voting instruction form so that as many shares as possible are represented at the meetings.

Agnico shareholders must vote before 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 24, 2021. Kirkland shareholders must vote before 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 24, 2021. Holders of Kirkland CHESS Depositary Interests must submit their voting instructions before 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 23, 2021.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If Agnico Eagle shareholders have questions or need help with voting, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-416-304-0211 (for collect calls outside of North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

If Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders have questions or need help with voting, please contact Kingsdale Advisors by telephone at 1-877-659-1824 (toll-free in North America), at 1-800-155- 612 (toll-free in Australia) or at 1-416-867-2272 (collect calls outside of North America), or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

- 2 -

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a low-cost senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 - 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of Kirkland Lake Gold is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position, extensive management expertise and an overriding commitment to safe, responsible mining.

For Further Information

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at info@Agnico Eagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

For further information regarding Kirkland Lake Gold, contact Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at tmakuch@kl.gold or call +1 416-840-7884; or Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at mutting@kl.gold or call +1 416-840-7884.

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
02:57pKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD REMIND SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE "FOR"..
PU
12/22AGNICO EAGLE BRIEF : Provides Update On Nunavut Operations
MT
12/20KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT - Form 6-K
PU
12/17Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Q4 Dividend of $0.1875 a Share, Payable Jan. 14, 2022, to S..
MT
12/17Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
12/17Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, Payable on January..
CI
12/17Credit Suisse Sees More Consolidation Coming for the Gold Sector in 2022
MT
12/16Gold Line Resources Down Near 3% as Appoints Former Kirkland Lake Exec as Technical Adv..
MT
12/16Gold Line Resources Appoints Former Kirkland Lake Exec as Technical Advisor; Comes Afte..
MT
12/09S2 Resources Ltd - Greater Fosterville Update
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 161 M 2 468 M 2 468 M
Net income 2021 1 100 M 859 M 859 M
Net cash 2021 1 152 M 899 M 899 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 14 026 M 10 920 M 10 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 53,19 CAD
Average target price 63,68 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony P. Makuch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Soares Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Scott Parr Independent Chairman
Andre Leite Vice President-Technical Services
Natasha Vaz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.1.12%10 920
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.32%46 743
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.93%32 969
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.80%23 759
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.05%18 844
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.44%14 050