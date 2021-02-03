Log in
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

(KL)
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

02/03/2021 | 05:26pm EST
TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021, Eastern Time (“ET”). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results that afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website at www.kl.gold.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 2:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 3578964

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2183

International Callers: +1 2363892444

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947662/AFEE3DD0266ED9B152C88BEDC9F7ED9D

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: mutting@kl.gold


© GlobeNewswire 2021
