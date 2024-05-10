Your Vote Counts!

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

2024 Annual Meeting

Vote by June 25, 2024 11:59 PM ET. For shares held in a

Plan, vote by June 23, 2024 11:59 PM ET.

You invested in KIRKLAND'S, INC. and it's time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on June 26, 2024.

Get informed before you vote

View the Notice and Proxy Statement and the Annual Report to Shareholders, which includes a copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to June 12, 2024. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com,

  1. call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com

Smartphone users

Point your camera here and

vote without entering a

control number

Vote in Person at the Meeting*

June 26, 2024 9:00 AM CDT

Kirkland's Home Corporate Offices

5310 Maryland Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.

Board

Voting Items

Recommends

1. Election of Class I Directors for a three-year term expiring at the 2027 Annual Meeting.

Nominees:

1a.

Steven J. Collins

For

1b.

Ann E. Joyce

For

1c.

R. Wilson Orr, III

For

Election of a Class III Director for a two-year term expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Nominees:

1d.

Amy E. Sullivan

For

2.

To approve an Amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated 2002 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the

For

number of shares available for issuance under that Plan.

3.

To approve, on an advisory basis, compensation for our named executive officers.

For

4.

Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for fiscal

For

2024.

NOTE: In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click "Delivery Settings".

