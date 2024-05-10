Vote by June 25, 2024 11:59 PM ET. For shares held in a
Plan, vote by June 23, 2024 11:59 PM ET.
KIRKLAND'S, INC.
C/O BROADRIDGE CORPORATE ISSUER SOLUTIONS, INC.
PO BOX 1342
BRENTWOOD, NY 11717
You invested in KIRKLAND'S, INC. and it's time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the shareholder meeting to be held on June 26, 2024.
Get informed before you vote
View the Notice and Proxy Statement and the Annual Report to Shareholders, which includes a copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to June 12, 2024. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future shareholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com,
call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com
Control #
Smartphone users
Point your camera here and
vote without entering a
control number
Vote in Person at the Meeting*
June 26, 2024 9:00 AM CDT
Kirkland's Home Corporate Offices
5310 Maryland Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.
Vote at www.ProxyVote.com
THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming shareholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.
Board
Voting Items
Recommends
1. Election of Class I Directors for a three-year term expiring at the 2027 Annual Meeting.
Nominees:
1a.
Steven J. Collins
For
1b.
Ann E. Joyce
For
1c.
R. Wilson Orr, III
For
Election of a Class III Director for a two-year term expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting.
Nominees:
1d.
Amy E. Sullivan
For
2.
To approve an Amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated 2002 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the
For
number of shares available for issuance under that Plan.
3.
To approve, on an advisory basis, compensation for our named executive officers.
For
4.
Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for fiscal
For
2024.
NOTE: In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click "Delivery Settings".
Kirklandâs, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home decor and furnishings in the United States. The Company operates about 330 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce Website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirklandâs Home brand. The Companyâs merchandise categories include holiday decor, furniture, textiles, decorative accessories, art, home fragrance, ornamental wall decor, mirrors, housewares, lighting, floral, outdoor and gift. All the Companyâs stores operate under the names Kirklandâs, Kirklandâs Home, Kirklandâs Home Outlet, Kirklandâs Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection. The Companyâs storeâs locations include Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Jersey, Arkansas, Wisconsin, North Dakota, West Virginia, Delaware, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Maryland, and Colorado among others.