Kirkland : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

08/19/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will issue its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, September 9, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10159518.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page on September 2, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 369 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home décor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows our customer to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact:      

Kirkland's      

Gateway Investor Relations


Nicole Strain

Cody Slach and Cody Cree


(615) 872-4800

KIRK@gatewayir.com



(949) 574-3860

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kirklands-announces-dates-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-301359211.html

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
