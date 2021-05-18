Log in
    KIRK   US4974981056

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

(KIRK)
Kirkland : Announces Dates For First Quarter 2021 Earnings

05/18/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will issue its earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, June 8, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10156366.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page on June 1, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 370 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home décor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows our customer to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact:        

Kirkland's      

Kirkland's            


Nicole Strain         

Investor Relations


(615) 872-4800                    

IR@Kirklands.com



(615) 872-4898

           

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kirklands-announces-dates-for-first-quarter-2021-earnings-301294127.html

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
