Kirkland's Home Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for March 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET
March 07, 2024 at 07:01 am EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2024. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Kirkland's Home management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, followed by a question-and-answer period with CEO Amy Sullivan and EVP and CFO Mike Madden.
Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-560-2577 International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4163 Conference ID: 10186597
Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through March 28, 2024.
Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 330 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers with an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home décor along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.
Contact:
Kirkland's Home
Gateway Group, Inc.
Mike Madden
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
1-615-872-4800
KIRK@gateway-grp.com
1-949-574-3860
