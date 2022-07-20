Kirloskar Electric : Newspaper Advertisements

Sect./22/2022-23
July 20, 2022
To,
The Secretary,
BSE LTD.,
Stock Exchange Towers,
Floor 25, PJ Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code 533193; Scrip ID KIRELECT
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G-Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 051
Symbol - KECL; Series - EQ
|
Dear Sir,
|
|
Sub
|
: Newspaper Publication of the notice of 75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar
|
|
Electric Company Limited;
|
Ref
|
: Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
|
|
Regulations, 2015,
Pursuant to the regulation under reference in connection with the matter under subject, we enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard (English) and Kannada Prabha (Kannada) dated July 20, 2022 by the Company towards "75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited".
The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company at: www.kirloskarelectric.com.
You are requested to take the above information on record.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
Mahabaleshwar Bhat
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: a/a
Regd. Office: No. 19, 2nd Main Road, Peenya 1st Stage, Phase -1, Peenya, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560058
T+91 80 2839 7256, F +91 80 2839 6727; Email Id: investors@kirloskarelectric.com
Customer care No. : 1800 102 8268, website: www.kirloskarelectric.com
CIN: L31100KA1946PLC000415