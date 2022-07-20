Kirloskar Electric : Newspaper Advertisements

Sect./22/2022-23

July 20, 2022

To,

The Secretary,

BSE LTD.,

Stock Exchange Towers,

Floor 25, PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code 533193; Scrip ID KIRELECT

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G-Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol - KECL; Series - EQ

Dear Sir, Sub : Newspaper Publication of the notice of 75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited; Ref : Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,

Pursuant to the regulation under reference in connection with the matter under subject, we enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard (English) and Kannada Prabha (Kannada) dated July 20, 2022 by the Company towards "75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited".

The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company at: www.kirloskarelectric.com.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Kirloskar Electric Company Limited