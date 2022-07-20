Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533193   INE134B01017

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED

(533193)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
26.90 INR   -1.47%
03:54aKIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/12Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Announces Appointment of Mahabaleshwar Bhat as Company Secretary
CI
06/22Kirloskar Electric Extends Layoff of 13 Employees at Hirehalli Unit in India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirloskar Electric : Newspaper Advertisements

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.,

Sect./22/2022-23

July 20, 2022

To,

The Secretary,

BSE LTD.,

Stock Exchange Towers,

Floor 25, PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code 533193; Scrip ID KIRELECT

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G-Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol - KECL; Series - EQ

Dear Sir,

Sub

: Newspaper Publication of the notice of 75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar

Electric Company Limited;

Ref

: Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015,

Pursuant to the regulation under reference in connection with the matter under subject, we enclose herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard (English) and Kannada Prabha (Kannada) dated July 20, 2022 by the Company towards "75th Annual General Meeting of Kirloskar Electric Company Limited".

The above information will also be made available on the website of the Company at: www.kirloskarelectric.com.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

MAHABALES HWAR BHAT

Digitally signed by

MAHABALESHWAR BHAT Date: 2022.07.20 11:35:42 +05'30'

Mahabaleshwar Bhat

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: a/a

Regd. Office: No. 19, 2nd Main Road, Peenya 1st Stage, Phase -1, Peenya, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560058

T+91 80 2839 7256, F +91 80 2839 6727; Email Id: investors@kirloskarelectric.com

Customer care No. : 1800 102 8268, website: www.kirloskarelectric.com

CIN: L31100KA1946PLC000415

Disclaimer

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED
03:54aKIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/12Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Announces Appointment of Mahabaleshwar Bhat as Compa..
CI
06/22Kirloskar Electric Extends Layoff of 13 Employees at Hirehalli Unit in India
MT
05/28Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Announces Calling for Strike of the Mysore Division ..
CI
05/28Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and ..
CI
05/20Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Announces Extending Partial Lay-Off Period of 37 Wor..
CI
05/05Kiroskar Electric Lays Off Workmen at Bhudihal, India Unit
MT
04/20Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
04/18Kirloskar Electric Extends Lay-Off of 14 Employees
MT
04/18Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Extends Partial Lay-Off Period of Workmen At Company..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 776 M - -
Net income 2021 -481 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 787 M 22,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Kumar Shivappa CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Vijay Ravindra Kirloskar Executive Chairman
P. K. Varsha Raja Compliance Officer
Padmanabhan Mahendra Vellore Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamlesh Suresh Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED17.98%22
ABB LTD-22.29%53 029
SIEMENS LIMITED13.70%11 969
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%9 118
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.94%8 332
ABB INDIA LIMITED15.94%6 874